In Focus: 6.00% p.a. MBRC on Helvetia, Swiss Re, Zurich Ins.

49% US-Barrier, Softcall

Barrier Reverse Convertibles Softcallable

Early Redemption date: quarterly (first as per Termsheet)
Index products have physical delivery of ETF if the barrier is reached (in case the worst performing underlying is below its Initial Fixing Level at maturity)

Reverse Convertibles Softcallable with low Strike

Early Redemption date: quarterly (first as per Termsheet)

