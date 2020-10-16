Conditions of use

This website and the information contained herein are addressed solely to persons resident or domiciled in Switzerland. By accessing the content of this website, you declare that you have read and understood the following conditions of use, and that you accept them without reservation.

Terms of use and legal information

When accessing this website of companies of Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative, you declare you have understood and recognise the following conditions of use and legal information. If you do not agree to these conditions, do not access this website.

No offer, no basis for decisions, no advisory activity

The financial products mentioned on this website involve a high degree of risks and may not be suitable for all investors. This website is not an investment advisor or any other decision-making aid for financial, legal, fiscal or other consultancy questions. Neither does this website replace qualified advice necessary prior to making any investment decision, especially relating to any associated risks. No investment or other decisions should be taken based on this website. We would like to stress that past performance is not necessarily an indication of future performance and assume, neither explicitly nor by implication, no liability or warranty with regard to any future performance. We refer you to the brochure entitled "Special risks in securities trading".

Directives on the Independence of Financial Research

This publication is provided by Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative and is not the result of financial analysis. Therefore, the “Directives on the Independence of Financial Research” of the Swiss Bankers Association do not apply.

Performance

Past performance is no indicator or guarantee of the future performance of the invested assets. The value of investments can be subject to fluctuations. Depending on the circumstances, investors might not recoup the full amount invested. Exchange rate movements can also increase or decrease the value of an investment.

Exclusion of liability

The information on this website is provided for information purposes only. All information on this site is subject to change at any time without notice. Although the content of this website has been prepared with due diligence and care, no warranty is made to its currency, accuracy or completeness. All liability for losses arising from direct or indirect damages of any kind associated with the information on this website and its use (including negligence and liability to third parties) is excluded.

No responsibility is accepted nor any warranty issued that the functions of this website will not be disrupted or that they are free of errors, that errors will be corrected, or that the website or the corresponding server is free of viruses or any other harmful elements.

Taxes

The tax consequences related to the investments appearing on this website depend upon the personal situation of each potential investor. Investors are solely responsible in these respects and should seek advice from a tax expert prior to taking an investment decision.

Copyright

All copyright and other rights on the entire contents of this website are exclusively and completely reserved by Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative. "Raiffeisen Switzerland" and the Raiffeisen logo are registered trademarks. Use of this website does not grant the user any rights to the content, registered trademarks or any other element of this website. Downloading or printing of pages is only permitted with the complete indication of the source. All other uses, particularly reproduction in full or in part, or publishing for public or commercial uses, are only possible with the prior written consent of Raiffeisen Switzerland and complete indication of the source.

References and links

It is possible to leave this website by using a link to visit another website. No liability is accepted for the content of other such websites, and in particular for the offers, information and opinions contained therein.

Google AdWords conversion tracking

Google uses cookies for performance evaluation purposes. Such cookies are stored for up to 30 days on your computer after you click on an AdWords advertisement. Information collected is limited to the total number of users who click on an ad and are then forwarded to a page with a conversion tracking tag. However, no information is collected that would disclose the personal identity of users. If you wish, you can deactivate the use of cookies directly in your browser.

Adobe Analytics

This website uses Adobe Analytics. It also applies cookies that are saved on your computer and enable the analysis of visits to our website. No personal information of any kind is collated or saved that could reveal the identity of the website user. You can deactivate the use of cookies in your internet browser at any time.

Applicable law and place of jurisdiction

Should a legal relationship result from the use of this website, it will be subject to Swiss law. To the extent permitted by law, the jurisdiction and place of performance is the head office of Raiffeisen Switzerland. Raiffeisen Switzerland retains the right to take legal action against the client at the competent court at the latter's place of domicile/residence or at any other competent court.