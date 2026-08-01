In Focus: 9.50% p.a. BRC with 59% US-Barrier

ABB, Belimo, SGS

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In Focus

Early Redemption date: quarterly (first as per Termsheet)

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Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable

Index products have physical delivery of ETF if the barrier is reached (in case the worst performing underlying is below its Strike at maturity)

Barrier Reverse Convertible with fixed maturity

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