In Focus: 8.00% p.a. MBRC on ABB, Roche, Swiss Life

60% US-Barrier, Softcall

In Subscription

Attractive structured products currently in subscription

Recovery BRC

What to do after a Barrier Hit?

E-Mobility

Innovative driving systems that get things moving

In Focus

Early Redemption date: quarterly (first as per Termsheet)

Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable

Index products have physical delivery of ETF if the barrier is reached (in case the worst performing underlying is below its Strike at maturity)

Reverse Convertibles Softcallable with low Strike

Bonus Certificat with Guaranteed Coupon

If a Barrier Event has not occurred: 100% participation on the equally weighted basket, unlimited
If a Barrier Event has occurred: 100% participation on the worst performing underlying (worst of)
Bonus level: 100%

Capital Protection Certificate

Capital Protection Level = Strike Level
In case of multiple underlyings: Participation on the equally weighted basket.
125111582: Participation on the worst performing underlying.
Raiffeisen Futura

Sustainable structured products with the Raiffeisen Futura label

